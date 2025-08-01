Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 364,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

