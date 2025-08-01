Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $84.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

