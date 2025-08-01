iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

