Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 46,883 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,883 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after acquiring an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,432,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $31.38 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.