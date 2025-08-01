MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

