Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 5,654 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 10.2%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

