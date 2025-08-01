Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brady by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Brady by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Brady by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.