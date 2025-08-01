Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,948 BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,979,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 634.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Performance

BKGI opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

