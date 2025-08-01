The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 11,727.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.61 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $508.21 million, a PE ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $57,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 421,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,241.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $63,930.44. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 580,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,042.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

