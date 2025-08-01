Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.92% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

