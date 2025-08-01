Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 216,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,867 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 121,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PBR opened at $12.74 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a yield of 1,760.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.88%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Report on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.