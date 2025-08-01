Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.13 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Verve Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

