Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,198 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 726,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 666,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 452,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

