Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Bumble worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bumble from $4.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

