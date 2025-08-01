Insider Buying: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $179,726.04 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 11,934 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $179,726.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,004,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,248,357.34. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 10,264 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,218.08.

On Thursday, July 24th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 8,980 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $139,369.60.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 15,801 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,127.64.

On Friday, July 18th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 20,004 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $296,659.32.

On Thursday, July 17th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 22,402 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $326,845.18.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 28,952 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $425,304.88.

On Monday, July 14th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 21,137 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $322,973.36.

On Friday, July 11th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $421,029.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

