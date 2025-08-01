Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 175,737 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,587,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3,878.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CATY opened at $45.22 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.