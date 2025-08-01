Lightwave Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:LWACU)

Lightwave Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LWACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 4th. Lightwave Acquisition had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $187,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lightwave Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lightwave Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

Lightwave Acquisition Price Performance

About Lightwave Acquisition

NASDAQ:LWACU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

