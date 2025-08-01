Callan JMB Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:CJMB)

Callan JMB’s (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 4th. Callan JMB had issued 1,280,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Callan JMB Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Callan JMB stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Callan JMB has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get Callan JMB alerts:

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Callan JMB

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Callan JMB stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callan JMB Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJMB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Callan JMB as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callan JMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan JMB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.