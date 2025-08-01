Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 17709738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,565.05. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

