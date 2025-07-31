Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.82 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 121.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.