Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.