Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $361.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

