Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average is $230.96. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.