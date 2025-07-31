Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.31 billion, a PE ratio of 689.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

