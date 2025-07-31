Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

