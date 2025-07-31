US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,047 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.94. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

