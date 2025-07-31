Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $402.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

