KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after purchasing an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,937,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.19.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $924.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $945.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $870.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

