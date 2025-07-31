Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3,155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

