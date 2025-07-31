Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,047,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,789,000 after purchasing an additional 144,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.59 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

