Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE EOG opened at $121.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

