Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $66,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,837,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

DHR stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

