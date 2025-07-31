Howard Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $208.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

