Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 8,289 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after purchasing an additional 329,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,631,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,176 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,035.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.73. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

