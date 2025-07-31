Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE ITW opened at $253.32 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

