Grantvest Financial Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $543,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

