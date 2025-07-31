Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 6,024 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average of $237.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.29 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

