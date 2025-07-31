NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

