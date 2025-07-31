North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.