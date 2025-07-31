NorthRock Partners LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 176,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

