CAP Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

