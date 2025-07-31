Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML stock opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $764.09 and its 200 day moving average is $726.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

