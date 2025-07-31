Tower Bridge Advisors Takes $233,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $764.09 and a 200 day moving average of $726.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

