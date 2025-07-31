Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.24.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

