Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – July 28th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Airbnb, Apollo Global Management, Norwegian Cruise Line, MGM Resorts International, and Caesars Entertainment are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide recreational and entertainment services—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports venues and tour operators—within the consumer discretionary sector. These cyclical equities are highly sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income and seasonality, often outperforming during economic expansions and travel booms but underperforming in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.09. 1,062,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,363,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,416,025. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. 1,265,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,098. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,102. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,386. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.91. 2,495,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,674. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

