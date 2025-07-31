XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $351.16 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

