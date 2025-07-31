Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 99.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 132.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.45 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

