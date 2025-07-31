American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $208.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

