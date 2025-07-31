Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 132,621 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 339.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,621 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

