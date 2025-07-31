Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 393,295 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,904,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 957,125 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

